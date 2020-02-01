Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.83.

NYSE RCL traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

