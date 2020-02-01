Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given New GBX 2,750 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDSA. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 43.60 ($0.57) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,994.40 ($26.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,227,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,227.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,311.54. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

