Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of REPYF stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.80.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.