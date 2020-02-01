Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of REPYF stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.