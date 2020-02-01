RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $8,973.46 or 0.95567686 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $136,848.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

