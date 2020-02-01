Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 41,940 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,940 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $86,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,556,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

