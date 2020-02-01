Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $72,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $105.77. 2,083,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.52 and a one year high of $119.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.