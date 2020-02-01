Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $82.58 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $82,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,405. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

