Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 60,484 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $80,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,672,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,082. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

