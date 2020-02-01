Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $99,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

SAP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.77. 1,013,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.