Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $86.61. 547,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

