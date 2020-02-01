S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,223,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,447,000.

VBK traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,438. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.29 and a one year high of $207.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

