S.A. Mason LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,414,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

