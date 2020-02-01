S.A. Mason LLC Invests $122,000 in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $305,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE:ITT traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 849,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. ITT Inc has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

