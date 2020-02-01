S.A. Mason LLC Invests $141,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.57. 1,053,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.26. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.