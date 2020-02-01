S.A. Mason LLC Invests $155,000 in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after buying an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,085,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

