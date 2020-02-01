S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,375,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 28,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $621,151.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,835 shares of company stock worth $4,738,209 in the last quarter.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

