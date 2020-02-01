S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CarMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.04. 1,231,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.