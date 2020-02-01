S.A. Mason LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. 3,968,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

