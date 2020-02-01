Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 1,672,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,543. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 716.91, a PEG ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 842,366 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $11,300,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 257,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

