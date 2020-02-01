Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 56,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,407,000 after buying an additional 10,375,409 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 579,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $52.53. 77,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,324. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.