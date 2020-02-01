Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $40.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $40,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,384.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after acquiring an additional 417,462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,614. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.