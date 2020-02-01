Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAPMF shares. ValuEngine raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Saipem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

