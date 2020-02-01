San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 1,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 787.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $166.47 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

