San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 780 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after acquiring an additional 828,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 730,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 65.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,801,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 713,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,177,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 7,516,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

