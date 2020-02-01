San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 130 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

