San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 1,860 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 1,240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000.

JUST traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,995. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00.

