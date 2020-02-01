San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 8,518 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5,100.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,937. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone acquired 2,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. UBS Group raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.