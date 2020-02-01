San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $119,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,519,000 after purchasing an additional 88,430 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.76. 1,292,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,568. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.53 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

