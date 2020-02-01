San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 310 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Man Group plc increased its holdings in FedEx by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 688.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

