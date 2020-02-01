San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 356 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.82. 9,867,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

