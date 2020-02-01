San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $2,304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

TRI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. 327,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

