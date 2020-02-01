SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on SAP and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.64 ($156.55).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at €117.82 ($137.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a 1 year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1 year high of €126.98 ($147.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.18.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.