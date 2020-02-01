SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in SAP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

