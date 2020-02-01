SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAP. Bank of America lowered SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded SAP to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. 1,013,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,713. SAP has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.