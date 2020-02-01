Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.81.

SPNS opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

