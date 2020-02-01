Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 79.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $16.08 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $428.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.