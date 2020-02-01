SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,092.88

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,092.88 and traded as high as $3,261.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $3,213.00, with a volume of 563,839 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,145.78 ($41.38).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,310.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,093.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

