Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 331,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

