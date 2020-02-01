Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.81. 1,030,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

