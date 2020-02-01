Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,075. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

