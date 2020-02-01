Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 428,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

