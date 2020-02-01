Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $58.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,287.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,991,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $96,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20,725.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.