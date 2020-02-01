Seele Price Tops $0.0802 on Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Seele has a market capitalization of $56.14 million and $30.20 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.