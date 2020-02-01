Segantii Capital Management Ltd Grows Stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises approximately 10.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 5.80% of Zai Lab worth $140,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zai Lab by 94.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 237,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.