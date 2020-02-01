Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 191,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 765,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.