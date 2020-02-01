Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $188,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

