Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, RightBTC, Tidex and Kucoin. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $1.81 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036776 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.76 or 0.05780089 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025356 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128412 BTC.
- Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016119 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034001 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.
- Tap (XTP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002449 BTC.
Selfkey Profile
Buying and Selling Selfkey
Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC, Binance, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.