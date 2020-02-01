Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $167.00 at Citigroup

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.09.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

