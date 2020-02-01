ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $338.23. 2,401,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

