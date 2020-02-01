ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.28.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.23. 2,432,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

